PE Sports Legend Trust to host unsung heroines celebration

The Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust's organising committee will once again contribute to Women's Month by celebrating the lives and contributions of 10 unsung heroines in sport, arts and culture this weekend.
The PESLT will bring together another group of dedicated women to be celebrated at a gala event that will be held at the Fairview Sports Centre on Sunday.
Nadia Domingo, who heads the energetic organising committee, is delighted with the nominees for the 2024 recognition awards.
“These women reflect the spirit that we look for and we say a humble thanks to them for what they have done and in many cases are still doing for our children and the communities,” Domingo said.
Last year's inaugural event was held at The Boardwalk's Kipling Restaurant.
The gala event was a success with guest of honour SA assistant netball coach Zanele Mdodana delighting the gathering with her presentation outlining her struggles to get to the top of her sport.
The PESLT paid a special tribute to women who gave their time and energy to promote sports art and culture in the communities.
These women were never in the limelight, but their contributions need to be acknowledged and appreciated. The innovation was well received by the community.
This weekend's second edition of the event is almost sold out and Paris Olympic Games judoka Geronay Michaela Whitebooi will be the special guest of honour.
Whitebooi has an impressive record, having obtained a silver medal at the 2019 African Games, and was a four-time medallist (two golds) at the African Judo Championships and also collected gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The unsung heroines, who will be announced at the event on Sunday, come from various walks of life.
Each has made a valuable contribution from establishing poetry writing groups in community areas to administering and fostering sports at school, club, and provincial levels.
The role of educators and the work being done at schools will also be acknowledged.
The PESLT is grateful for corporate support at all its events, and once again, companies and individuals have come forward to contribute to Sunday's event. — PE Sports Legends Trust
PE Sports Legend Trust to host unsung heroines celebration
Image: SUPPLIED
