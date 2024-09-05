Former Madibaz captain Steyn ready to show her colours

Forging ahead in times of adversity is what new Madibaz coach Jeanie Steyn is asking from her troops in the 2024 Varsity Netball campaign.
Steyn, a former captain of the Madibaz team and national captain in the Fast5 format, has transitioned from player to head coach and is excited at what she could achieve with the team during her reign.
“Our team is fit and strong and I expect them to trust the processes and systems that we have worked on this season. As we have ticked those boxes, we hope to be successful throughout the competition.”
Though she was calling for a team effort, she said the young Hanniska van Vuuren and experienced Mothira Mohammad were poised to make an impact following their stint for the national student team at the CUCSA Games.
In addition, first-year Anke Britz’s long-range shooting will be extremely valuable.
The Madibaz coach, who took over from her long-time mentor Lana Krige, feels that a generous helping of self-belief will be critical to their cause at the high level demanded by the tournament.
“For each challenge that they will face, they will have the answer. It will all come down to the players relying on that and their individual strengths.”
Steyn admits it will be a learning curve for her too taking up the hot seat courtside.
“The transition from player to coach is ongoing but I believe the advantage of having played recently is that I understand the challenges faced by the players.”
Steyn also paid tribute to the players and management for supporting and respecting her in her new role.
Madibaz are hosting the second bumper weekend on September 8-9.
“It is the first time we will see this sort of action since 2019, so that is great for the Eastern Cape. It will be two days of high-class netball, and I urge all netball fans and Madibaz supporters to come,” Steyn said.
Having enjoyed a lengthy stint in Varsity Netball during her playing career, she believes it is the ultimate testing ground for the country’s younger players.
“This is a showcase of talent, skill and adaptability, some of the key aspects that national selectors look at.”
With matches being broadcasted on SuperSport, it creates a platform for players to show off their ability and be seen by scouts, she added.
Former Madibaz captain Steyn ready to show her colours
Image: Supplied
Forging ahead in times of adversity is what new Madibaz coach Jeanie Steyn is asking from her troops in the 2024 Varsity Netball campaign.
Steyn, a former captain of the Madibaz team and national captain in the Fast5 format, has transitioned from player to head coach and is excited at what she could achieve with the team during her reign.
“Our team is fit and strong and I expect them to trust the processes and systems that we have worked on this season. As we have ticked those boxes, we hope to be successful throughout the competition.”
Though she was calling for a team effort, she said the young Hanniska van Vuuren and experienced Mothira Mohammad were poised to make an impact following their stint for the national student team at the CUCSA Games.
In addition, first-year Anke Britz’s long-range shooting will be extremely valuable.
The Madibaz coach, who took over from her long-time mentor Lana Krige, feels that a generous helping of self-belief will be critical to their cause at the high level demanded by the tournament.
“For each challenge that they will face, they will have the answer. It will all come down to the players relying on that and their individual strengths.”
Steyn admits it will be a learning curve for her too taking up the hot seat courtside.
“The transition from player to coach is ongoing but I believe the advantage of having played recently is that I understand the challenges faced by the players.”
Steyn also paid tribute to the players and management for supporting and respecting her in her new role.
Madibaz are hosting the second bumper weekend on September 8-9.
“It is the first time we will see this sort of action since 2019, so that is great for the Eastern Cape. It will be two days of high-class netball, and I urge all netball fans and Madibaz supporters to come,” Steyn said.
Having enjoyed a lengthy stint in Varsity Netball during her playing career, she believes it is the ultimate testing ground for the country’s younger players.
“This is a showcase of talent, skill and adaptability, some of the key aspects that national selectors look at.”
With matches being broadcasted on SuperSport, it creates a platform for players to show off their ability and be seen by scouts, she added.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket