Aldo Scribante Raceway gears up for bumper weekend

Local motorsport enthusiasts are in for a treat next weekend as Algoa Motorsport Club readies itself to host one of its biggest motorsport weekends of the year with a wide variety of classes converging on the 2.480km Aldo Scribante Raceway circuit.
A host of different classes will taking part in what promises to be an action packed affair catering for all petrolheads.
Leading the charge will be the API Property Group-backed GTI Challenge for VWs that is considered the closest thing to “war on wheels” and is the fiercest and most competitive saloon car class in the country, with a broad mix of drivers from experienced national competitors to rookies mixing it up in three different classes depending on engine power output.
Primarily a club class based at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town, this series is guaranteed to have the Scribante crowds on the edge of their seats with bumper to bumper and door to door racing.
Hoping for a good weekend on his home circuit will be multitalented racing driver Jeandre Marais who, along with Summit Racing team mate Nathan Victor, will be competing in class A for cars that produce a maximum of 163 kilowatts of power.
The penultimate round of the VW Rookie Cup Interprovincial Championship for young go-kart stars stepping up to saloon car racing and all driving matching VW Polos is another welcome addition to the race programme.
Durban’s Dhivyen Naidoo has a narrow four-point lead over Judd Bertholdt with Gqberha karting ace Josh Moore currently in fourth place in the championship standings.
Ford & Friends is certain to be one of the highlights of the weekend in what is set to be a North vs South battle of the Escorts as Cape Town-based Franco Donadio in his lightning fast Mk1 Cosworth Escort will be hoping for a change of fortunes after having not finished a race in his four previous visits to Aldo Scribante Raceway.
He will have his hands full against local favourite Nick Davidson in his recently reworked Mk1, East London’s Wayne “Tiny” Botha in his immaculately built Mk1, Cape Town’s Brian Evans and Louis Powell in their Mk1s and the local Mk2 Escorts of Barry Spriggs, Tiaan Kleinhans, Carl Fantham and Ron Scott.
This event is also the sixth round of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Championship, so all of the familiar classes will be catered for with regional modified saloons, Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge for historic, classic, retro and open-top cars, open motorcycles and CBR 150 motorcycles.
Drivers from East London who will be joining in the mix of modified saloons in their BMW E36’ are Shaun Gradwell, Mark Els and regular visitor Paul Berry.
Adding to the mix will be the Masterdrive Classics, the Boxer Group Classic Automotive Parts-sponsored All Fords Allcomers Race and the Thermo Fire Clubman cars
With entries for this event closing on Monday it seems there will be approximately 60 entries from out of town that will be participating in what will be a motor racing day of epic proportions, rounded off by the Origen Oil-sponsored 45 Minute Endurance car race for all-comers.
Upcoming motorsport events:
September 7: National Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
September 14: AMSC Regional Round 6 including Ford & Friends at Aldo Scribante
September 14-15: Inner City Enduro (ICE), Baakens Valley
September 15: British Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club.
September 20-21: DO4SA Dirt Oval National Championships at Victory Raceway.
September 21: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club.
September 28: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway.
September 29 : Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive – EP Veteran Car Club.
