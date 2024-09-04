Sport

Pieter du Preez wins Team SA’s third medal at Paris Paralympics

By SPORT STAFF - 04 September 2024
Pieter du Preez in action in Paris.
Pieter du Preez in action in Paris.
Image: REUTERS/Maria Abranches

Hand-cyclist Pieter du Preez has won South Africa’s third medal at the Paralympics in Paris, taking bronze in the men’s H1 individual time trial on Wednesday morning.

He negotiated the 14.1km course in 36min 07.05sec, finishing behind Italian Fabrizio Cornegliani (34:50.45) and Maxime Hordies of Belgium (35:11.13).

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Road Ahead | Her Future Plans As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 And Beyond
Citroën C3 Aircross

Most Read