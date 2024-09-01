SWIMMING
Team SA media/Sascoc
At a glance: how Team SA fared at the Paralympics on Saturday
Image: Roger Sedres/Sascoc
Star wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso “KG” Montjane withdrew from all competition at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Saturday.
Montjane was scheduled to face China’s Luoyao Guo in the first round of the women’s singles at Roland Garros, but was not able to take the court due to personal reasons and Guo was awarded the win on a walkover.
The withdrawal from Paris 2024 Games also means that Montjane will no longer participate in the women’s doubles after she and partner Mariska Venter won their Friday first round match against the French duo of Emmanuelle Morch and Charlotte Fairbank.
Para-swimmer Christian Sadie qualified second-fastest for the final in the men’s S2 200m individual medley and despite swimming an area record in the final he placed fifth in an African record.
First in action on the day was S13 para-swimmer Nathan Hendricks who was competing for the third successive day and he reached his third successive evening final after finishing third in his 400m freestyle heat in 4:17.07. That left him fifth-fastest ahead of the final.
Alani Ferreira finished third in her women’s S13 400m freestyle heat in an African record 4:58.06 and qualified for the final as eighth-fastest overall.
Men’s T12 shot putter Manie Blom finished seventh in the final and T64 long jumper Tezna Abrahams finished 11th.
ATHLETICS
Men’s shot put, T12 final: Manie Blom produced his international personal best and area record 13.16m with his fifth attempt to place seventh.
Women’s long jump, T64 final: Tezna Abrahams had a best leap of 4.46m, which was an area record, to finish 11th. The 4.46m came with her first attempt, followed by jumps of 4.37m and 4.35m.
Men’s long jump, T63 final: Puseletso Mabote finished sixth in an area record 6.44m.
BOCCIA
Women’s individual, BC3, Preliminary Pool B: Elanza Jordaan lost to Evani Calado (Brazil) 5-0.
Men’s individual, BC3, Preliminary Pool A: Korabo Morapedi lost to Patrick Wilson (GBR) 9-0.
SWIMMING
Men’s 400m freestyle, S13 heats: Nathan Hendricks placed third in his heat in 4 min 17.07 sec, which qualified him fifth-fastest for the evening final.
Men’s 400m freestyle, S13 final: Nathan Hendricks finished sixth in 4:18.75.
Women’s 400m freestyle, S13 heats: Danika Vynche finished fifth in her heat in 5 min 10.91 sec, which saw her place tenth overall and miss out on the final.
Women’s 400m freestyle, S13 heats: Alani Ferreira finished third in her heat in an African record 4:58.06 and she qualified for the final as eighth fastest overall.
Women’s 400m freestyle, S13 final: Alani Ferreira finished eighth in another African record 4:55.95.
Men’s 200m IM, SM7 heats: Christian Sadie won his heat in 2:35.98 to qualify second-fastest for the final.
Men’s 200m IM, S7 final: Christian Sadie finished fifth in an African record 2:35.02.
WHEELCHAIR TENNIS
Women’s singles, first round: Mariska Venter lost to Yui Kamiji (Japan) 6-2 6-1.
Women’s singles, first round: Kgothatso Montjane lost to Louyao Guo (China) in a walkover.
Quad singles, first round: Lucas Sithole lost to No 2 seed Niels Vink (Netherlands) 6-0 6-2.
Quad singles, first round: Donald Ramphadi lost to Leandro Pena (Brazil) 2-6 7-5 6-1.
Team SA media/Sascoc
