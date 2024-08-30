Rover riders reap rewards

Two of Rover Motorcycle Club’s members have been selected to represent SA in the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Continental Championship that is set to take place in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh from the 25th — 27th October.
Craig Kruger and Morne Janse van Rensburg will both compete in the VMX (MX3-Vets) category for riders over the age of 35, with Kruger being given the added accolade of being the Team Captain as SA head to Morocco to defend their title of African Champions, after clinching the title at last year’s championship event held in Cape Town.
For 47 year old Kruger, who has been crowned African Champion twice already, it is special reward for hard work and tenacity after suffering a heart attack and having to work his way back to full fitness to be able to compete at the highest level once again.
Having started competing at the age of five, he has achieved multiple regional as well as national championship titles and his aim is now to become the first rider ever, to win an African Championship three times in the same class.
After turning 35 this year, it will be Janse van Rensburg’s first African Championship in the VMX class after having made his debut at the then African Motorcycle Union (AMU) Championship at the age of 13 representing SA in events in Kenya and Namibia in 2002 & 2003 respectively.
Having competed at the highest level on four wheels as well, his achievements from 2008-2013 in the National Rally Championship saw him finish second in the competitive A5 class and then turn to karting where he competed in the National series from 2018-2021.
He also competed successfully in the Half Ironman 70.3 series from 204-2018 earning a place to compete in the World Championship at Mooloolaba Beach in Queensland, Australia.
In 2022, he once again turned his attention to motocross and unfortunately suffered some serious injuries along the way, but it certainly has not held him back as he finds himself in third place in this year’s Vets Championship going into round this weekend at the Zone 7 circuit in Cape Town.
Upcoming motorsport events:
- August 30 — Night Stance & Illegal to Legal Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway 7pm — 12am
- August 31 — EC Off Road Club, Championship Round 2 at Innibos (cars, bakkies, bikes & quad bikes)
- September 7 — National Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
- September 15 — AMSC Regional Round 6 including Ford & Friends at Aldo Scribante
- September 14-15 — Inner City Enduro (ICE), Baakens Valley
- September 15 — British Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club.
- September 20-21 — DO4SA Dirt Oval National Championships at Victory Raceway.
- September 21 — Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club.
- September 28 — Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway.
- September 29 — Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive — EP Veteran Car Club.
Image: ZYGMUND BRODALKA
