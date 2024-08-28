Showcase of young cricket talent at Pearson Festival

The 16th edition of the Pearson Cricket Festival will again play a big role in showcasing the young talent in the Eastern Cape when it takes place at 13 venues in Gqeberha from Thursday to Sunday.
A big challenge will come from the Western Cape, with top sporting schools such as Wynberg, Rondebosch, Parel Vallei and Boland Landbou all sending teams to this cricket extravaganza.
For more than a decade, the annual tournament has provided a golden opportunity for players to make their mark and for coaches to appraise the upcoming talent in their squads.
Filling a gap in the sporting calendar between the rugby and cricket seasons, the festival has shown incredible growth over the past decade and a half, increasing from four teams playing matches over two days to 24 teams and 49 matches over four days.
Pearson head of sport Charl van der Merwe said they were thrilled to be able to play an important part in the cricketing programme.
“It was started many years ago because the fourth term is so short due to exams that it basically consisted of three weeks of sport.
“So we decided to start this festival on a small scale in the beginning to fill that gap and it has grown massively, with schools from across our region and further afield all keen to be part of it.
“We have had discussions about reducing the size but after some consideration, it was agreed not to try to limit it so as to give as many players as possible exposure to first team cricket.”
With the matrics writing trial exams over this period, Van der Merwe said most teams would consist of stayers — pupils who would be back at school next year.
“This gives many of the younger players a chance to show what they can do against a variety of opposition and allows us to help to grow the game across the board.”
He also paid tribute to all the schools that provided venues for the festival, including clubs such as Nelson Mandela University and Old Grey.
“Everyone is on board when it comes to accommodating matches and it demonstrates the community of spirit among the family of cricket in our region,” Van der Merwe said.
The host school will be looking to defend a proud record in the festival after winning all five of their matches last year.
They sent out an ominous message at the weekend when they outclassed Union High in a 50-over encounter but know that some tough contests lie ahead.
Pearson open with a Twenty20 game on Thursday against Cambridge, who are playing in their first festival, an indication of how the tournament constantly attracts different teams.
They will have a good examination from the Border teams because, after playing Marlow in their second match on Thursday, they face Stirling on Friday and Hudson Park on Saturday.
There will be two rounds of T20 matches on Thursday, followed by a time format encounter on Friday and then 50-overs matches on Saturday and Sunday.
The fixtures are:
Thursday, T20, 9am
Pearson vs Cambridge (Pearson A), Alexander Road vs Stirling (Alex A), Westering vs Otto du Plessis (Westering A), Victoria Park vs Parel Vallei (VP A), Wynberg 2nd vs Union (NMU B), Woodridge vs Despatch (Woodridge A), Hudson Park vs Rondebosch Colts (NMU A), Nico Malan vs Pearson Inv (Pearson B), Daniel Pienaar vs Marlow (DP A)
Thursday, T20, 1.30pm
Pearson vs Marlow (Pearson A), Grey High vs Stirling (Old Grey), Westering vs Wynberg 2nd (Westering A), Brandwag vs Hudson Park (Brandwag A), Victoria Park vs Graeme (VP A), Daniel Pienaar vs Parel Vallei (DP A), Woodridge vs Rondebosch Colts (Woodridge A), Muir vs Otto du Plessis (Muir A), Nico Malan vs Cambridge (NMU A), Union vs Despatch (Pearson B), Alexander Road vs Cradock (Alex A)
Friday, time format, 9am
Pearson vs Stirling (Pearson A), Westering vs Rondebosch Colts (Westering A), Brandwag vs Union (Brandwag A), Victoria Park vs Invitational Team (VP A), Woodridge vs Wynberg 2nd (Woodridge A), Grey vs Parel Vallei (Old Grey), Alexander Road vs Otto du Plessis (Alex A), Hudson Park vs Nico Malan (Pearson B), Muir vs Marlow (Muir A), Graeme vs Boland Landbou (NMU A), Despatch vs Cradock (Despatch A), Daniel Pienaar vs Cambridge (DP A)
Saturday, 50-overs, 9am
Pearson vs Hudson Park (Pearson A), Woodridge vs Stirling (Woodridge A), Westering vs Nico Malan (Westering A), Brandwag vs Marlow (Brandwag A), Victoria Park vs Cambridge (VP A), Daniel Pienaar vs Boland Landbou (DP A), Graeme vs Parel Vallei (NMU A), Otto du Plessis vs Union (Otto A), Muir vs Cradock (Muir A), Alexander Road vs Despatch (Alex A), Grey vs Rondebosch Colts (Old Grey), Framesby vs Wynberg 2nd (Framesby A)
Sunday, 50-overs, 9am
Pearson vs Boland Landbou (Pearson A), Westering vs Graeme (Westering A) Victoria Park vs Rondebosch Colts (VP A), Muir vs Wynberg 2nd (Muir A), Woodridge vs Framesby (Woodridge A)
