All Blacks brace for ‘feral’ reception in South Africa

The All Blacks are expecting a hostile reception on and off the pitch at Ellis Park on Saturday when they meet the Springboks in the first clash between the southern hemisphere heavyweights since last year's World Cup final in Paris

Sam Cane, the former captain and experienced flanker, will be briefing the squad's rookie players on what to be ready for when they arrive at the Springboks' spiritual home, forwards coach Jason Ryan told New Zealand media.

“Even the bus trip is pretty feral on the way in, to be fair,” Ryan said.

“There are a few [hand] signals going on and a few empty cans coming towards the window and that sort of thing.

“But I think in all honesty, it is coming from a good place.

“It is a hell of a rivalry, the Springboks and All Blacks. As much as they want to beat us, there is a good amount of respect there I feel.

“I know there is from us and we look forward to that.”