Young dirt oval driver Nadia Rautenbach, 16, put in a polished performance at round eight of the PEOTR Club Championship at the Mission Road track on Saturday night.
Though she finished in fourth place in the finals it was her tenacious spirit that saw her taking on the top drivers in the very competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class and her outstanding performance saw her being voted as the driver-of-the-day.
Though many of the class entries were diluted as many competitors are in the final stages of preparing their cars for the upcoming DO4SA National that takes place at Victory Raceway on September 20 and 21 and opted to not risk damaging their cars, the appreciative crowd was treated to an exciting night's entertainment.
Class winners:
Junior Hot Rods: 1. EC185 Quade de Lange 2. E175 Tyde Geddes 3. C326 Justin Fourie
1600 Saloons: 1. C98 Johan Schoeman 2. EC78 Keegan Ellard 3. C139 Ruben Barnard
1660 Modified Saloons: 1. C73 Jason Brink 2. E279 Ruhan Terblanche 3. C126 Jason Drake
2.1 Modified Saloons: 1. C143 Branden McPherson 2. E49 Johan Knoesen
Hot Rods: 1. C184 Nandor Kleywegt 2. C611 Tiaan Oliphant
Heavy Metals: 1. C157 Jaco Pitout 2. C720 Philip Victor 3. C96 Dane van Tonder
Super 6s: 1. EC67 Andries Olwagen 2. C722 Gerhard Grundling 3. C140 Jabe de Kock
V8 American Saloons: 1. E97 Juan-Mario Roesstorff 2. C21 Wayne Holland 3. EC48 Ruzanne Jansen
HeraldLIVE
Young Nadia Rautenbach impresses at PE Oval Track Raceway
Image: Peter Henning / EC Oval Race Pics
HeraldLIVE
