Sport

Young Nadia Rautenbach impresses at PE Oval Track Raceway

By BRENDAN KELLY - 26 August 2024
Nadia Rautenbach on her way to winning the driver of the day award.Picture credit:
POLISHED PERFORMANCE: Nadia Rautenbach on her way to winning the driver of the day award.Picture credit:
Image: Peter Henning / EC Oval Race Pics

Young dirt oval driver Nadia Rautenbach, 16, put in a polished performance at round eight of the PEOTR Club Championship at the Mission Road track on Saturday night.

Though she finished in fourth place in the finals it was her tenacious spirit that saw her taking on the top drivers in the very competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class and her outstanding performance saw her being voted as the driver-of-the-day.

Though many of the class entries were diluted as many competitors are in the final stages of preparing their cars for the upcoming DO4SA National that takes place at Victory Raceway on September 20 and 21 and opted to not risk damaging their cars, the appreciative crowd was treated to an exciting night's entertainment.

Class winners:

Junior Hot Rods: 1. EC185 Quade de Lange 2. E175 Tyde Geddes 3. C326 Justin Fourie

1600 Saloons: 1. C98 Johan Schoeman 2. EC78 Keegan Ellard 3. C139 Ruben Barnard

1660 Modified Saloons: 1. C73 Jason Brink 2. E279 Ruhan Terblanche 3. C126 Jason Drake

2.1 Modified Saloons: 1. C143 Branden McPherson 2. E49 Johan Knoesen

Hot Rods: 1. C184 Nandor Kleywegt 2. C611 Tiaan Oliphant

Heavy Metals: 1. C157 Jaco Pitout 2. C720 Philip Victor 3. C96 Dane van Tonder

Super 6s: 1. EC67 Andries Olwagen 2. C722 Gerhard Grundling 3. C140 Jabe de Kock

V8 American Saloons: 1. E97 Juan-Mario Roesstorff 2. C21 Wayne Holland 3. EC48 Ruzanne Jansen

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Municipal ...
Study shows hybrid work benefits | REUTERS

Most Read