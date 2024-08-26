Fuzile leads on day of quitting in EL bouts

East London boxing hero Azinga Fuzile forced Namibian Sebastianus Natanael to quit before the start of the sixth round in their international junior-lightweight bout at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday.
The end was one of three similar outcomes in the Last Born Promotions tournament in conjunction with KayB Promotions, with Malakhe Sobolo and Chumani Tunzi also quitting in their title challenges.
It was Fuzile whose body blows sapped the energy of the visitor and forced him to stop fighting back.
Fuzile escalated the body bombardment, virtually sending Natanael scurrying for cover with the Duncan Village fighter in hot pursuit.
The win is expected to vault Fuzile back to world ratings.
SA mini-flyweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse handed a merciless beating to Malakhe Sobolo before Sobolo took one knee in the fifth round for a full count.
The bout should have been stopped much earlier as the difference in class between the two former stablemates was vast.
Kuse, who commands lofty ratings in the world bodies, hardly took any punches as he abandoned his renowned boxing skills in favour of throwing bombs.
Almost everything he threw landed with Sobolo displaying nothing besides a granite jaw and untold resilience to take punishment.
Even when Kuse seemed to be taking a breather, Sobolo could not turn the tide as the champion used deft defensive skills to stay out of harm’s way.
After dropping Sobolo when he caught him off balance in the fourth, Kuse came back determined to end the slaughter in the following round, hitting Sobolo with everything but the kitchen sink.
But Sobolo’s corner did not attempt to rescue him despite the lost cause.
The boxer simply took matters into his own hands by slumping on one knee in front of his handlers, taking the full count.
In one of the poorest national title fights witnessed in SA rings, Zolisa Batyi easily retained his featherweight belt with a lopsided points decision over hapless Yamkela Phaliso.
The fight between the big talkers never raised to any level because of Phaliso’s excessive holding for which he was docked a point — though he should have been deducted more.
Despite their bold predictions midweek, the duo flailed poorly though Batyi tried to make the fight of it but was hampered by the challenger’s non-effort.
Phaliso was down on numerous occasions but only two of his falls were scored as knock-downs.
He displayed poor technique, including in terms of balance, as he would lurch from one corner to the other without being hit.
In his haste to hold on, he sometimes missed and slumped to the canvas in a bout that drew jeers from the packed hall.
All the judges saw Batyi dominating by lopsided scores of 119-106 twice and 118-106.
Meanwhile, veteran boxer Aphiwe Mboyiya spectacularly revived his career when he forced Chumani Tunzi to cry “no mas” and walk back to his corner in the sixth round of their junior-welterweight title bout.
Fresh from a record-breaking number of punches bout in March, when he beat Luvuyo Mputhi, Tunzi seemed a shadow of himself as he was picked apart by Mboyiya before a fusillade forced him to quit and surrender his provincial title.
With rising trainer Lonki Witbooi in his corner, Mboyiya boxed a disciplined fight using his legs to stay away from Tunzi’s blows while launching offence from angles.
Mboyiya also displayed vastly improved defence in his new division after winning SA titles in the featherweight and junior-lightweight while coming short in the lightweight.
HeraldLIVE
Fuzile leads on day of quitting in EL bouts
Mini-flyweight champ Kuse delivers merciless beating to former stablemate Sobolo
Image: MARK ANDREWS
HeraldLIVE
