It’s journey’s end for Madibaz stalwarts at Varsity Netball

Senior Madibaz players Mothira Mohammad and Siya Dingiswayo are eager to make their final Varsity Netball fling a memorable one.
The highly regarded Mandela University pair have been named co-captains for the tournament, which kicks off at Wits University in Johannesburg on September 1.
At 25 years of age, Mohammad will no longer qualify for the age-restricted competition next year, while 23-year-old Dingiswayo is finishing up her studies at year’s end.
Mohammad represented the South African tertiary team as an attacking player at the CUCSA Games last month, where they claimed the gold medal.
Now the management student is turning her attention to putting all that international experience to good use at SA’s showpiece event.
“It has been an incredible journey at Madibaz,” Mohammad, who is a long-time member of the institution’s high-performance programme, said.
“I am very grateful.”
Playing at this level was an “unbelievable feeling” as not everyone had the opportunity to experience it, she explained.
Mohammad has had to dig deep along the way to keep up with the development of the game as certain changes meant that the improvement of skills and fitness were a constant.
Keeping a calm head is also key.
“One of the lessons that I have learnt is to never let pressure get to you. When you do feel a bit of stress, stay calm and do the basics well.
“I’ve realised that it is more beneficial not to overthink on court and to trust the skills and abilities you have worked on.”
A versatile player on attack, the always-reliable Mohammad said she tried to be at the top of her game at all times.
“My message to younger players is to work hard for what you want to achieve and to make sure you don’t forget the enjoyment factor.”
She looked forward to managing her troops alongside Dingiswayo, whom she described as a vibrant leader and good communicator on defence.
Her co-pilot, who has made the wing defence and centre positions her own, agreed that they would gel.
“I feel that our different personalities will work hand-in-hand to benefit the team.”
It will be Dingiswayo’s third Varsity Netball tournament and she confessed to it being a “proper learning curve” that taught her more than just excelling at netball.
“It’s been a privilege to play for Madibaz because my game and character have grown during this time. Besides progressing in life-related matters, I have learnt how to read the game better and improved my communication on the court.”
Even with a plan in place, Dingiswayo felt they needed to be prepared for all eventualities.
“If the plan you are given does not work out, it is how you adapt to the situation that will set you apart from the rest. My mindset is that when the going gets tough, I’m going to be tougher.”
The on-court leader, who is aptly eyeing a career in human resource management, advised up-and-coming players to keep doing the “grunt work” when nobody was watching because they would be rewarded.
Madibaz will face North West University, the University of Johannesburg and UP-Tuks during the opening weekend of Varsity Netball. — Full Stop Communications
It’s journey’s end for Madibaz stalwarts at Varsity Netball
Senior players eager to make Joburg tournament memorable
Image: SUPPLIED
