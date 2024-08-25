Depth and experience key part of EP success — Petersen
Coach believes upcoming senior women’s tournament will be learning curve for newer squad members
Having depth in his squad could be key to a good run at the 2024 Interprovincial tournament in September, Eastern Province senior women’s coach Kurt Petersen believes.
The EP mentor will lead a group of 18 women at the tournament featuring the country’s best provincial hockey sides in Johannesburg starting on September 8...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.