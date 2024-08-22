Championship intensifies at PE Oval Track Raceway

PE Oval Track Raceway plays host to the eighth round of their club championship at their circuit on Mission Road on the outskirts of Greenbushes on Saturday evening.
The classes that will be in action are Junior Hot Rods, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, Heavy Metals, 2.1 Modifieds, Hot Rods and V8 American Saloons.
In the hotly contested 1660 Modified Saloon class, it is the battle up front between Jason Drake and Jason Brink that normally has the spectators on the edge of their seats as the racing action unfolds.
Drake enjoys a mere 36-point lead over Drake with Charne’ Schuin in third in the current standings.
In the 1600 Stock Saloons Keegan Ellard has had a consistent season that sees him topping the leader board with a 79-point lead over Daniel Renison in second with Deon Kretzmann a further 2 points adrift in third.
In the Junior Hot Rod class things are tight at the top, with Tyde Geddes having a narrow 12-point lead over Justin Fourie with the hard-charging Quade de Lange a further 26 points behind after having missed three rounds of the championship.
In the 2.1 Modified class, Brandon McPherson has a relatively strong grip on the championship race with a 73-point lead over Dawid Grundlingh with championship late starter Malcolm Els charging up the ladder in third place, a further 48 points behind.
Tiaan Oliphant continues to dominate the Hot Rod class with a huge 201-point lead over second-placed Nandor Kleywegt and Carel van Huyssteen is in a distant third place another 121 points down.
The Heavy Metal class which has 19 competitors is led by Dane van Tonder with a relatively comfortable 59-point lead over Jaco Pitout with Andries Olwagen running in third with a 43-point deficit.
The V8 American Saloon class is led by a lady driver in Ruzanne Jansen enjoying a 99-point lead over Wayne Holland with Dawid Joubert slotting into third place 65 points behind Holland.
Adding to the excitement at PEOTR will be the launch of the Dirt Africa Rally Sprint which takes place on the rally track that is situated behind the clubhouse and is open to anyone who would like to try their hand at rally driving.
It will comprise three rally stages and cater for six different classes and will run from 8am until 3pm ending before the on-track dirt oval racing action gets going a 5pm.
More details about the Dirt Africa event can be found at www.dirtafrica.co.za
Upcoming events:
August 24: Dirt Africa Rally Sprint at PEOTR, 8am to 3pm; Dirt Oval Regional Championship at PEOTR, 7am
August 31: EC Off Road Club, Championship Round 2 at Innibos (cars, bakkies, bikes & quad bikes)
September 7: National Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
September 14: AMSC Regional Round 6 including Ford & Friends at Aldo Scribante
September 14-15: Inner City Enduro (ICE), Baakens Valley
September 15: British Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club.
September 20-21: DO4SA Dirt Oval National Championships at Victory Raceway.
September 21: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club.
September 28: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway.
September 29: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive — EP Veteran Car Club
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for more.
