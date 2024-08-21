He has represented SA in a number of tournaments locally and abroad, which has taken him “to a place where I’m happy with my golf”.
Nelson Mandela Bay golfers calm before World University Champs storm
Image: SUPPLIED
Top Gqeberha golfer JP van der Watt is set to have a calming influence on his teammates when he tees off for a second time in three years at the FISU World University Championship in Finland this month.
The 23-year-old Mandela University graduate competed in the tournament in Turin, Italy, in 2022 and felt that experience would stand him in good stead at the event in Kuortane and Seinajoki from August 26 to 30.
Fellow Madibaz player Tiaan Tibshraeny and University of Pretoria’s Wiehan van der Walt are the other members of the three-man men’s outfit while the women's team consist of Maties Crystal Beukes and Anita Chen.
Both are managed by Madibaz Golf Club president Karl du Preez.
Van der Watt said his Turin experience against the top players in the world had been an eye-opener.
“There was a high standard of golf which I was not so used to,” the former business student admitted.
“I feel that is something I can use to our benefit because I have more experience and my game has improved.”
The 2022 event had brought a calmness to his approach and being in the running for a medal could not be discounted, he believed.
There is no doubt that Van der Watt’s game has improved markedly over the past 18 months, with a greater maturity in his approach being a key driver.
During this time, he joined up with the Ernie Els Fancourt Foundation in George and became a member of the GolfRSA squad.
Image: SUPPLIED
He has represented SA in a number of tournaments locally and abroad, which has taken him “to a place where I’m happy with my golf”.
Victory at the Cape Province Open in George and top-three finishes for SA in the African Region Five tournament in Zambia and the Indian Ocean Open in Mauritius are some of the highlights.
After his individual victory at the University Sports SA championship at Belmont in Makhanda in December, Van der Watt narrowly missed out on the SA amateur stroke play title in 2024 after shooting the second lowest total.
He and Tibshraeny were at the heart of the university’s USSA success.
They won the stroke play title while contesting the individual competition in a three-way playoff that included teammate Lumkile Matshiyo.
Tibshraeny will make his debut at the FISU event.
“It is a huge privilege to represent my country and my university,” the 21-year-old, who grew up in Kirkwood, said.
“I would like to thank our president (Karl du Preez) for his ongoing support and guidance through managing our university side, which has been very successful.
“He has a passion for his students to perform and do well, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.”
The rising Madibaz star was ready for the examination in Finland.
“That is what we are there for; to test ourselves against the best students in the world. I am looking forward to this opportunity.”
The third-year human movement science student will call on his experience of playing in the Royal & Ancient Student Tour Final at St Andrews in Scotland to give him a good footing at the FISU tournament.
“Playing on the Old Course has been a highlight for me.”
More recently, he won the Fallow Deer Trophy at Port Alfred and the Silver Salver at Humewood.
“Those were special wins because Port Alfred was the first course at which I won a title a few years ago and Humewood is my home club.”
With these positive memories motivating him, Tibshraeny had no doubt that he was ready to stand up and be counted for the biggest test of his career. — Full Stop Communications
