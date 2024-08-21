Minnie enjoys large success for Greeff stable

Richard Fourie had a record-breaking season but the other champion jockey in the stable of the Eastern Cape champion trainer Alan Greeff should not be overlooked.
Kendall Minnie plays a huge role in the success of the Greeff yard.
He contributed hugely to the success of Cape Town-based Fourie, who had good results riding for Greeff at the Fairview meetings in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Minnie did not only help Fourie break records but also made sure Greeff clinched the Eastern Cape trainers title for 2023/2024.
But there was also an individual achievement Minnie could celebrate at the end of the season.
He was crowned as the Eastern Cape champion jockey.
Minnie has been the champion apprentice before but it is the first time he has been crowned Eastern Cape champion.
Greeff always includes a big thank you to Minnie when he talks about the team effort in the accomplishments of his stable.
Minnie agrees teamwork is a huge factor.
“We are all team players. Champion trainer, champion jockey and champion local jockey made it a wonderful season for the stable,” Minnie said.
“Every winner counted. I am glad I good played my part.
“This has been a tough season. Charles Ndlovu and I had to sacrifice some rides considering Richard was chasing the championship and season record.
“I was deeply involved in the team effort to achieve that. We had to be at our best throughout the entire season and concentrate all the time.
“The stable went through a flat spot at one stage. It was back to the drawing board to see where things had gone wrong.
“It has been hectic but we got the job done.”
Minnie is chuffed he won the local title, something he was aiming for.
“I started the season with the mindset that I wanted to be the local champion. As a local doing the hard work it was great to finally get rewarded.
“There was a lean spell for me during the season but my wife [former jockey Justine King] just urged me on to keep doing my best.”
Minnie won the title with 14 wins, followed by Yuzae Ramzan, 12, and Ndlovu, 10.
“The title race was tight. I feel I’ve done well and definitely will give it another go this season.
“But it is not just about winning a race and then going home. Every winner is a celebration, a memorable achievement.
“When you do the hard work and have a winner on race day, it helps to keep you focused. It gives you confidence.
“A winner makes me excited again. It makes me want to get up in the mornings and do things,” Minnie said.
He acknowledged it was frustrating to ride good horses at work and not get to ride them in the races.
“When I do get a chance to ride them, I know exactly what to do. Most of my winners are with horses which I knew from working with them.
“I must make the best of those opportunities and the best part is to bring them home in a race.”
Minnie says his role in the Greeff yard stretches further than riding work in the mornings.
“I go back to the stables to check on the horses’ legs, clean scratches, bandage a horse when needed, see what bridle is best for a horse, things like that.
“I love doing it. I am shadowing Alan and giving him feedback about the horses every day.
“I can answer him when he asks if a horse is ready to race, or which race will suit the horse or does it need another gallop before his next race, stuff like that, stable management. It’s all hands on deck.”
Asked what the highlight of the season was, he replied sharply: “Winning the derby with Joy And Peace. I ride her at work every single morning and wanted that one chance to ride her in a race.
“I am grateful that opportunity came in that race, not just any race, but the derby.
“Joy And Peace has a beautiful action and a lovely temperament. Stepping up in distance was when she showed her best.”
He recalled the winning ride in May.
“In the race, I didn’t panic. I was happy with my position at the back.
“There was a blistering pace and I could sit and see how the race unfolded. I just followed the right horses and then counted them down.
“The way I rode her at work was how I rode her in the derby.
“She is a decent filly and can go places.”
Minnie has been lucky to avoid serious injuries in his career and plans to continue riding as long as he can.
“The body does take strain, the aches and pains, and I am extremely tired at times.
“There are the other frustrations also, like watching what I eat when I am riding light, but luckily Justine understands all of that.
“We understand each other very well and being around horses always eases the mind.”
Kendall and his wife Justine’s first child is due to arrive in just over a month.
“That will change things,” he said with a smile, as Justine tells Kendall he will have to work even harder then.
“Yes, there will be sleepless nights but I will do my utmost best to keep the title,” Minnie promised.
There is always pressure on any champion and Minnie would welcome a sponsor to help him defend his title.
Interested parties can email him at kminniejockey@gmail.com
