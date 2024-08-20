Former Proteas star Mdau impressed by talent at netball finals
Stars of the future show off skills at Kay Motsepe tournament
Former SPAR Proteas player Tshina Mdau identified some special talent at the Kay Motsepe Schools Netball Championship National Finals in Rustenburg at the weekend.
The competition, sponsored by Sanlam and the Motsepe Foundation, played out at the Konka Family Adventure Resort and 36 schools representing all nine provinces participated in the U15 event...
