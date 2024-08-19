Incidents, accidents order of day at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Round five of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Championship provided a day filled with high drama in perfect weather conditions at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
Racing in the Street and Fine Car class that caters for regular road-going cars, Quinsley Sale, driving his immaculate Nissan 350Z, came unstuck at the hairpin in race one and ploughed into the tyre wall, causing extensive damage to the front end of the car.
He was followed by Ayrton Pilz in a Renault Clio RS, who almost appeared to go off the track in sympathy behind Sale.
Fortunately for Pilz, the damage to his car was less severe, but still enough to end his race day prematurely.
In the open motorcycle class, Knysna-based woman racer Meghan Hall took one of the biggest high-speed tumbles seen at Scribante in recent times when she lost the front end of the bike under braking at the end of the main straight.
She, unfortunately, suffered injuries to her pelvis and was taken to hospital.
Her Kawasaki ER650 motorcycle was destroyed in the crash as it went cartwheeling down the track.
One of the highlights of the day was the close battle out front in the Stu Davidson and Sons Coastal Challenge that caters for historic and classic type racing cars between the Datsun Skyline of Rane Berry and the Opel Kadett of Aidan Barnard.
It became a cat-and-mouse affair with Berry having to use every trick in the book to keep the speedy Barnard behind him.
In the modified saloon class, Sale, after his earlier accident in his Nissan, put on a dominant display in his Ariel Atom to win outright.
Behind him, the action was thick and fast between the large field of BMWs providing thrills and quite a few spills in all three of the heats.
Philip Weise made a welcome return to circuit racing in a BMW 328 and was soon on pace against the likes of East London visitor Paul Berry (BMW E36), Marais Ellis (BMW E36), Johan Nell (BMW E48), Greg Forword (BMW E36 328i) and young superstar Timothy Ball (328i).
Ethan Diener continued his fine run of form to finish on the top step of the podium in the CBR 150 Junior motorcycle class after an intense fight with regular winner Dylan Grobler, which saw them swapping places multiple times in the first two heats.
Grobler took a tumble on the first corner of the third race that saw him finish in fourth place overall, while Ruan van Zyl won the CBR 150 Clubman class.
The overall results were:
Stu Davidson and Sons Coastal Challenge
Class C: 1 Rane Berry, Datsun Skyline; 2 Aidan Barnard, Opel Kadett; 3 Angelique Griffin, Alfa Romeo
Class D: 1 Pat Fourie, Nissan Maxima; 2 Barry Spriggs, Ford Escort; 3 Tiaan Kleinhans, Ford Escort
Class E: 1 Ronald Scott, Ford Escort
Class F: 1 Johan Marais, Ford Anglia
Class X: 1 Ryno Burger, Alfa Romeo; 2 Aubrey Burger, Alfa Romeo
Retro Classics: 1 Andrew Honeywill, Porsche 944; 2 Aubrey du Plessis, VW Golf
Open-Tops: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann, Lotus 7
Regional Modified Saloons
Class C: 1 Johan Nel BMW E46; 2 Steven Phillips VW Golf Mk1; 3 Marais Ellis BMW E36
Class D: 1 Timothy Ball BMW 328; 2 Greg Forword BMW E36; 3 Juan van Rooyen VW Polo
Class X: 1 Quinsley Sale, Ariel Atom; 2 Philip Weise, BMW 328; 3 Duncan Phillips, BMW E36
Street and Fine Cars: 1 Andre Koen, Honda CRX; 2 Alan Strydom, BMW Z4; 3 George Vrey, Opel Kadett
Open Motorcycles
Unlimited class: 1 Timothy Benn, Kawasaki ZX10; 2 Donovan van der Merwe, BMW S1000RR
600cc: 1 Dyllan Anderson, Yamaha R6; 2 Jarryd Halgreen, Honda CBR600; 3 Keana Strode, Kawasaki ZX6R
Powersport: 1 Shandin Thompson, Kawasaki ER650; 2 Meghan Hall, Kawasaki ER650
300cc: 1 Dylan Grobler, KTM RC390; 2 Ethan Diener, KTM RC390; 3 Craig Benn, Kawasaki ZX4
Historics: 1 Jamie Hall, Suzuki GSXR
CBR 150 Junior: 1 Ethan Diener, Honda CBR; 2d Craig Benn, Honda CBR; 3 Caden Weise, Honda CBR
CBR150 Clubmans: 1 Ruan van Zyl Honda CBR; 2 Kiara Potgieter Honda CBR
HeraldLIVE
Incidents, accidents order of day at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Woman racer Meghan Hall injured in high-speed crash
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
