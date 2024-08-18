Sport

Dricus du Plessis retains UFC middleweight title by submission

By Herald Reporter - 18 August 2024
Dricus du Plessis of South Africa celebrates winning his fight against Israel Adesanya of Nigeria by submission during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia
Dricus du Plessis of South Africa celebrates winning his fight against Israel Adesanya of Nigeria by submission during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

SA's Dricus du Plessis defeated Nigeria's New Zealand-based Israel Adesanya by submission (rear-naked choke) at three minutes and 38 seconds of round four in their UFC 305 fight at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday.

It was Du Plessis's first successful middleweight title defence with Adesanya unable to escape the South African's choke hold before tapping out in submission.

This a developing story.

