Regional racing set to thrill at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Round five of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional and Club Championship takes place tomorrow at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
The classes that will be in action are the EP Regional Saloons which caters for modified saloon cars, the Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge for historic and classic race cars, retro-type cars as well as open-top racing cars, the CBR 150, 250 & Clubman Motorcycles, Open Motorcycles incorporating 300cc, Powersport, 600cc, historics and unlimited bikes, Street & Fine Cars handicap race for road-going cars as well as a 45-minute endurance race to end off the day.
Well-known motorcycle enduro-rider and 2023 Algoa Rally Club champion Juan “Bollie” van Rooyen recently joined the EP Regional Saloon Championship racing a VW Polo 1.8 and is the current leader of the series that is now at the halfway mark.
A mere 13 points adrift is 16-year-old racing sensation Timothy Ball in his Champion Motors BMW 318ti with Johan Nel in his Kerbmaster BMW E45 a further 3 points behind in third place.
Ball is the son of well-known multi-disciplined racing driver and race car builder Dean Ball who is a driving force in getting a whole host of very quick BMWs onto race circuits around the country.
Together father and son have formed a formidable team in endurance racing sharing the driving duties, and are currently leading the 45 Minute Endurance Championship in their BMW 318ti.
In the Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge there is an intense battle brewing upfront with only five points separating the top three contenders.
Pat Fourie in his Wide Horizon Advance Training sponsored Nissan Maxima has a one-point lead over Aidan Barnard in his Capri Spares/Syrabix Opel Kadett in second and the Electroplating Services/Lochners Biltong Walmer backed Ford Escort of Barry Spriggs a further four points behind in third place.
On two wheels in the CBR 150 Junior class, Dylan Grobler has an 11-point lead over ever-improving Craig Benn in second place and Caden Weise in third. The CBR 150 Clubman class is led by Ruan van Zyl who has a dominant lead over Kiara Potgieter in second with Kirsty Oberholzer in third place.
The 300cc class sees Ruan van Zyl leading by just three points with Dylan Grobler in a close second and Ashton Heideman third, the Powersport class is led by Meghan Hall with her brother Jamie lying second twenty-one points behind with Shandin Thompson a further thirty-three points behind.
The 600cc class has provided plenty of action of late with Keana Strode and Dyllan Anderson going head-to-head out on track. Strode leads the championship by one point over Anderson with Shandin Thompson in third. The unlimited class is led by the big BMW of Donovan van der Merwe who enjoys a 19-point advantage over Timothy Benn with Darryl Barrington lying third.
The on-track action starts on Saturday morning with qualifying at 8am to 9.30am and racing scheduled to start at 10.15am and ending at 5pm.
Upcoming events
August 16: Alles-op-Wiele Motor Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School
August 17: AMSC Regional Round 5 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
August 30: Dirt Oval Regional Championship at PEOTR
August 31: EC Off Road Club, Championship Round 2 at Innibos (cars, bakkies, bikes & quad bikes)
September 14: AMSC Regional Round 6 including Ford & Friends at Aldo Scribante;
September 14-15: Inner City Enduro (ICE), Baakens Valley
September 15: British Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club.
September 20-21: DO4SA Dirt Oval National Championships at Victory Raceway.
September 21: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club.
September 28: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway.
September 29: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive — EP Veteran Car Club
Regional racing set to thrill at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Darryl Kukrad
