Bumper field as Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay sells out

More than 2,500 athletes will line up for the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay at Santos Beach on November 17.
The race, sold out for the third year running, sees athletes take to the start line on Santos Beach before heading out onto the 90km bike course followed by a 21.1km run along the coast.
The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay has morphed into one of SA's biggest and most popular triathlons.
Last year, Javier Gomez and Emma Pallant-Browne won the men's and women's races respectably.
South Africans Matt Trautman and Magda Nieuwoudt settled for second in the men's and women's races.
This year's event will feature 66% of athletes aiming to complete the race for the first time.
Alongside the strong SA contingent, 15% of the field are international athletes coming from more than 20 different countries including Namibia, the US, and France.
The SA athletes competing in the event are mainly from Western Cape and Gauteng.
Race director Werner Smit said they were thrilled to host a sold-out race again.
“We're very excited that Isuzu Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay has sold out for a third year running,” Smit said.
“It shows the appetite for Ironman racing here in SA as triathlon grows.
“It's set to be an incredible race in the Western Cape Province.”
The Mossel Bay race kicks off the SA triathlon season in fine style before athletes take on the 20th edition of the Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship in Gqeberha in March next year.
Many will use their participation in Mossel Bay as preparation.
Athletes who missed out in Mossel Bay can turn their attention to next year’s hotly anticipated 20th-anniversary edition of the Isuzu Ironman African Championship on March 30 2025.
To celebrate 20 years in Nelson Mandela Bay, there will be an expanded weekend of events to mark the occasion.
The 20th-anniversary edition of the African Championship will see the event weekend returning to its original format.
The day will belong exclusively to the Ironman athletes, returning the spotlight on those who swim 3.8km, bike 180.2km and run 42.2km on the world-renowned course.
Bumper field as Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay sells out
