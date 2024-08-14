In celebration of its 18th year of championing women’s sports and enhancing corporate support for female athletes, Gsport has partnered with Boxing South Africa (BSA).
This year-long collaboration will focus on elevating the visibility of women in boxing and driving greater interest in the sport through content creation, masterclasses, event partnerships, and mentorship programmes.
The partnership aims to revitalise women’s boxing at all levels.
Gsport’s support for women’s boxing has been long-standing. Since 2009, Gsport has honoured prominent figures such as Mbali Zantsi, a pioneering female boxing promoter, named Woman of the Year.
Boxer Noni Tenge has also been recognised as Athlete of the Year, and Simangele Hadebe was featured as one of the 10 Newsmakers at the #GAL2023 in December 2023.
Gsport Founder Kass Naidoo said, having covered women’s boxing since 2009, they are excited to partner with Boxing South Africa 15 years later to amplify their efforts.
“This collaboration will significantly boost the sport’s visibility and attract new interest, benefiting female athletes and the sport as a whole,” Naidoo said.
“Our ongoing commitment to advancing women’s sports and creating equitable opportunities is reflected in this partnership.”
Boxing SA’s Women In Boxing chair Nande Mheshe shared the same sentiments.
“Boxing South Africa is excited to partner with Gsport to champion and elevate women in boxing.
“This collaboration aims to boost visibility and open new doors for female boxing practitioners, celebrating their achievements and propelling the fistic sport forward.
“We eagerly anticipate a successful partnership that highlights and advances women’s contributions to boxing.
“We will kick start Season 2 of the WIB series at KZN from August 29-31.”
HeraldLIVE
Boxing SA partners with Gsport to revitalise women’s boxing
Soccer reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
In celebration of its 18th year of championing women’s sports and enhancing corporate support for female athletes, Gsport has partnered with Boxing South Africa (BSA).
This year-long collaboration will focus on elevating the visibility of women in boxing and driving greater interest in the sport through content creation, masterclasses, event partnerships, and mentorship programmes.
The partnership aims to revitalise women’s boxing at all levels.
Gsport’s support for women’s boxing has been long-standing. Since 2009, Gsport has honoured prominent figures such as Mbali Zantsi, a pioneering female boxing promoter, named Woman of the Year.
Boxer Noni Tenge has also been recognised as Athlete of the Year, and Simangele Hadebe was featured as one of the 10 Newsmakers at the #GAL2023 in December 2023.
Gsport Founder Kass Naidoo said, having covered women’s boxing since 2009, they are excited to partner with Boxing South Africa 15 years later to amplify their efforts.
“This collaboration will significantly boost the sport’s visibility and attract new interest, benefiting female athletes and the sport as a whole,” Naidoo said.
“Our ongoing commitment to advancing women’s sports and creating equitable opportunities is reflected in this partnership.”
Boxing SA’s Women In Boxing chair Nande Mheshe shared the same sentiments.
“Boxing South Africa is excited to partner with Gsport to champion and elevate women in boxing.
“This collaboration aims to boost visibility and open new doors for female boxing practitioners, celebrating their achievements and propelling the fistic sport forward.
“We eagerly anticipate a successful partnership that highlights and advances women’s contributions to boxing.
“We will kick start Season 2 of the WIB series at KZN from August 29-31.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Pages
Sport