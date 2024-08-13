WATCH | Noisy crowd gathers at OR Tambo for Olympic medal heroes
The crowd was growing in size and noise levels increasing at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning in anticipation of the arrival of some of the medal-winning Olympic heroes.
Swimmer Tatjana Smith, who won the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which concluded this weekend, was due to arrive at around 10am.
Learners from Bayanda Walaza's school, Curro Hazeldean, have turned up the volume here at OR Tambo Airport. pic.twitter.com/aZwu9Zvel6— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 13, 2024
Two members of South Africa's silver-winning men's 4x100m relay team - Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana - were due in closer to noon.
The other two members of that team were not returning to South Africa immediately - Shaun Maswanganyi is returning to his base in the US and Akani Simbine has stayed on to compete in events in Europe.
A noisy group of pupils from Walaza's school, Curro Hazeldean, arrived at about 9.15am to boost the volume and crowd size.
