It has been a busy time of late for many of the local motorsport competitors who have been in action in various events around the country recently.
Dean Ball put in a masterful performance in the BMW M-Performance Series as part of the Regional Extreme Festival that was held at a very wet Killarney International Raceway on Saturday finishing in second place overall in class B in his turbocharged BMW E36 330i.
Competing in the very competitive class E were Stephan Aucamp and Rynhardt Potgieter, where Aucamp was classified sixth overall with Potgieter in seventh.
Competing in the VW Rookie Cup, young Joshua Moore put in a great performance to claim his first podium finish of the season when he crossed the line in third place in race one.
In race two, held in very wet and tricky conditions Moore unfortunately spun off the track while chasing for the lead but managed to recover and get back on the circuit to finish in fifth place overall.
While Joshua was racing in the Cape his younger brother Jack was competing in the inaugural ROK karting event at the brand new Red Star Raceway Kart Circuit near Delmas in Mpumalanga where he finished in fifth place overall in the OKJ class.
In the very competitive Mini-Rok class, Jeffreys Bay youngster Sebastien Blignaut had another great outing to finish in second place overall for the day after three nail-biting heats.
The new circuit which has been built to full FIA specifications and comprises parts of the main racetrack will host the final round of the SA ROK Championships on August 24.
Local motorcycle racer Ethan Diener took part in the inaugural Batt-Tech Coastal Challenge at the end of July at a once again very wet Killarney short circuit in the Supersport class where he put in a stunning performance in the very tricky conditions to finish in first place overall.
The next round of the Coastal Challenge will be held at Aldo Scribante Raceway on November 23.
HeraldLIVE
Local motorsport stars shine countrywide
Image: Darryl Kukard
