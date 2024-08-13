Grey High’s Newman to fly EP flag at Growthpoint junior squash championships

Grey High pupil Benji Newman will be flying the Eastern Province flag when he competes in the Growthpoint SA Nationals Junior Squash Championships in Cape Town from Thursday to Sunday.
As the top junior players in the country gather at the V&A Waterfront on the all-glass court, Newman will be playing in the boys’ U17 division.
This tournament follows another highly successful Growthpoint Senior Nationals, in which Eastern Province’s Hayley Ward was the women’s runner-up to Western Province star Alex Fuller and Gqeberha-born SA No 1 Dewald van Niekerk won the men’s title for the fourth year in a row.
Now it’s the turn of the cream of the country’s emerging generation of players as 48 competitors (24 girls and 24 boys) contest the U15, U17 and U19 divisions.
The format of the tournament will see the players, who are grouped in sections of eight each, involved in playoffs on Thursday.
The winners will advance to the A section and the remaining four will contest the B section on a round-robin format from Friday to Sunday.
Newman has been seeded No 4 in the boys’ U17 and will come up against fifth seed Aiden McNeill of KwaZulu-Natal in the opening round.
The match is scheduled for 2.30pm on Thursday and it will be a tough opener for the talented Grey player. But if he can get through that challenge, it will give him a big confidence boost for the rest of the tournament.
Northerns player Juan-Corne Brand, who was the U17 runner-up last year, is the top seed this time.
Another Northerns player, Luhann Groenewald, the younger brother of Senior Nationals finalist this weekend Damian, will be aiming to retain his title in the U19 boys’ division, but will face stiff competition from his rivals.
Many of these players will have benefitted from playing recently in the World Junior Championships in the US and the competition will be fierce throughout the weekend.
A new girls’ U19 champion will be crowned with 2023 winner Awande Malinga and runner-up Elske Garbers no longer eligible.
Boland’s Dene van Zyl, who was in third place last year, is the top contender, but will also face some spirited contests during the event.
