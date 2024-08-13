Brandwag shade Gqeberha rivals in thrilling netball showdown

The Brandwag first netball team took the honours with a fine performance to defeat Pearson by a narrow margin of three points in their schools derby in Kariega on Friday.
Although Pearson took an early lead, Brandwag were able to catch up and go ahead in the first quarter.
During the rest of the match Brandwag kept the lead, at times stretching it to six points, only for Pearson to constantly fight back.
Eventually the Kariega side were able to celebrate with a 32-29 triumph.
Both teams demonstrated exceptional talent and determination, making for a memorable and closely fought encounter.
In matches across the board, Pearson showed their team efforts and skill to win nine of the 13 games played.
Pearson will look to build on this strong performance as they start with their Fast 5 season, aiming for further successes.
• Four Pearson hockey teams travelled to compete in various prestigious tournaments over the past weekend.
The U16A girls participated in the Rising Cup tournament hosted by DSG, while the U16A boys and U14A and first girls’ teams travelled to Paarl and Stellenbosch to take part in the Top Schools tournament, Top 12 tournament and Challengers Cup respectively.
The competing teams faced strong opposition over the three days of the various tournaments, returning empty handed but still having played with determination throughout.
