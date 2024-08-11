Women’s sports summit helps to empower athletes

In the spirit of celebrating and empowering women in sports, Momentum hosted an informative second edition of the Women Who Make Moves in Sports Summit.
The two-day event took on August 8 and 9 and was hosted at the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg.
The summit is aimed at empowering female athletes to elevate their financial success on and off the field.
Momentum group chief marketing officer Nontokoza Madonsela said they had to make the summit socially relevant and since last year's event, there had been positive feedback with many athletes becoming more confident in speaking up.
The event hosted 130 participants compared with 80 last year.
“Momentum is doing the Women Who Make Moves in Sports Summit for the second time,” Madonsela said.
“Momentum has been an advocate for women's progress, confidence and success for several years.
“Last year we dipped our foot in the water — we have been passionate about women's cricket for example for years, and we have sponsored the GSport awards working with Kass Naidoo's organisation for years.
“What we realised is that the sponsorship gap and the pay gap is a global issue, the complication that there are multiple layers that need to be addressed, and it's a systemic problem.
“So as an organisation, our funds and resources are limited — we always challenge ourselves to see an opportunity to take a mafic approach and that's why we thought, well, we have to teach the women how to fish.
“Let's not give them the fish, let's teach them how to fish. Let's give them tools.
“We can at least teach them how to make money off the field, how to see themselves as brands, how to negotiate deals, how to connect with business and societies and individuals who are their fans on and off the field.”
She said the criteria used to invite the audience was to invite women who are already excelling in their fields of sport so that they can share the knowledge with those who are behind them.
“We are looking for people who are top of their game because sponsors are also looking for people who are accomplished.”
This year's speakers included Professor Anita Elberse, a Lincoln Filene professor of business administration at Harvard Business School; Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports social media and digital strategist working across Africa, Latin America and Europe; Sibu Mabena, a social media branding specialist; Nyasha Zimucha, an international DEI futurist and executive coach; Leonie O'Connell from Momentum Group Ltd; sports lawyer and Fifa agent Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, and creative content manager Danny Druion.
Banyana Banyana and JVW goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who attended the summit for the first time, applauded Momentum for supporting women in sport.
“I think a lot of corporates can follow in their footsteps. This event is awesome, not just to celebrate women, but also to give us a different perspective.
“It also gives us reassurance that there are people out there with better knowledge than we have to help us with the future of our careers and financial stability.
“Also learning a lot of steps on how to go about things, so the summit was pretty informative and I'll be back for more because I have learnt so much.”
EP women's rugby deputy chair and Kwaru women's rugby manager Queeny Diko said: “What I take back home to the youth is that you need to go for your goals.
“You need to work hard first of all to reach those goals and you need to know your worth. You need to shout out when you see that you are not getting what is deserved of your potential.”
