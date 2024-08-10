South Africans in action on day 16 of the Paris Olympics:
Women’s marathon (8am)
Men’s 97kg freestyle repechage 11am
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 11
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
