South Africans in action on day 15 of the Paris Olympics:
Saturday August 10
Athletics
Men’s marathon (8am)
- Stephen Mokoka
- Elroy Gelant
Men’s high jump final
- Brian Raats — high jump final (7pm)
Women’s javelin final
Men’s 4x400m relay final
Canoeing
Men’s K1 1,000m semifinals
- Hamish Lovemore (11.10am)
Wrestling
Men’s 97kg freestyle (not before 11am)
- Steyn de Lange v Givi Matcharashvili (Georgia)
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 10
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
