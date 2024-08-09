The chief information officer of Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has been placed on precautionary suspension after “prima facie evidence of wrongdoing” was uncovered in a biometric and digital identity technology project.
Acsa spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said the entity had issued a statement last weekend indicating there were no allegations of irregularities regarding its procurement processes in legal proceedings before the high court.
“This was indeed true based on the information we had at the time and statements issued by those involved in the project,” Mulibana said on Friday.
“We have since undertaken a preliminary investigation and have now found that there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in relation to the biometric and digital identity technology project. It is on this basis that the chief information officer has been placed on precautionary suspension.”
This was to allow Acsa to conduct further investigations and report back to the public on their findings.
“In May 2022, Acsa embarked on a procurement process for the Automated Border Control (ABC) project, e-Gates and single token for a period of 60 months. The process culminated in the appointment of a French multinational technology company, IDEMIA, and a contract to the value of R115m was concluded,” Mulibana said.
Acsa chief information officer suspended over biometric project 'irregularities'
Image: ACSA/X
The contract required that at least 30% of the value be subcontracted to a South African, black-owned exempted micro enterprise (EME) and/or qualified small enterprise (QSE).
“As such, the winning bidder had a teaming agreement with a local company called InfoVerge as its black-owned EME/QSE partner (B-BBEE partner) for purposes of complying with EME/QSE requirements in the RFP.
“However, ACSA became aware of an impasse between the two business partners and engaged both companies with a view to foster an amicable resolution in the interest of delivering on the contract.
“Despite Acsa’s efforts, the two business partners could not reach an amicable resolution. This resulted in InfoVerge approaching the high court Gauteng local division , seeking relief to set aside Acsa’s decision to award the tender for the provision of Automated Border Control project to IDEMIA.”
In the court papers, Acsa was cited as a second respondent.
“Acsa is considering options in relation to the contract for the provision of the ABC project, e-Gates and single token that has been entered into with IDEMIA.”
