Olympics day 12 early wrap: Dutch reach hockey final, Miroslaw wins climbing gold

There were medals in climbing and skateboarding and action on the hockey field in the early action on Day 12 of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday:

Hockey: Dutch beat Argentina to reach sixth straight women's hockey final

Reigning Olympic champions the Netherlands defeated Argentina 3-0 in the women's hockey semifinals at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday as midfielder Luna Fokke came off the bench to grab a goal and an assist in the second quarter.

The Dutch have reached every final since missing out at the 2000 Sydney Games, when they finished with a second consecutive bronze, and have a chance to make history for the country if both women's and men's teams win gold for the hockey powerhouse.

“We have nine girls that have never played in the Olympics. The beauty of Dutch hockey is that we can continue keeping up talent with the new generations,” said coach Paul van Ass.

“If the unforced errors are not there, then we usually can be very strong. And then it looks easy. But yeah, Roger Federer also looked always easy when he was good, right?”

Belgium and China meet in the second semi later on Wednesday to determine who faces the world's top-ranked side, who will be playing in their sixth consecutive final, after both lost to the Dutch in the pool stage having conceded three goals.