Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 8

By David Isaacson in Paris - 08 August 2024
Shaun Maswanganyi, Benjamin Richardson, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine at the world championships in Budapest last year.
Shaun Maswanganyi, Benjamin Richardson, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine at the world championships in Budapest last year.
Image: Sam Mellish/Getty Images

South Africans in action on day 13 of the Paris Olympics:

Thursday August 8

Athletics

Women’s shot put qualification (10.25am)

  • Miné de Klerk
  • Ashley Erasmus

Women’s 100m hurdles repechage (10.35am)

  • Marioné Fourie

Men’s 4x100m heats (11.35am)

Diving

Women’s 3m springboard semifinal

  • Julia Vincent (10am)

Golf

Women’s tournament, Round 2

  • Ashleigh Buhai (12.17pm)
  • Paula Reto (11.33am)
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pastor Mboro's church set alight
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...

Most Read