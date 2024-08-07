South Africans in action on day 13 of the Paris Olympics:
Thursday August 8
Athletics
Women’s shot put qualification (10.25am)
- Miné de Klerk
- Ashley Erasmus
Women’s 100m hurdles repechage (10.35am)
Men’s 4x100m heats (11.35am)
Diving
Women’s 3m springboard semifinal
Golf
Women’s tournament, Round 2
- Ashleigh Buhai (12.17pm)
- Paula Reto (11.33am)
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 8
Image: Sam Mellish/Getty Images
