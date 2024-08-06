Olympics day 11 early wrap: Netherlands reach men’s hockey final, Quan wins diving gold

There was action on the hockey field and basketball court and medals in diving and skateboarding on Tuesday's day 11 of the Paris Olympics:

Hockey: Netherlands down Spain 4-0 to reach men's hockey final

Top-ranked Netherlands reached the men's hockey final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday with a much more comfortable 4-0 win over Spain than in the pool stage when they had to fight back from two goals down.

Cheers erupted from the sea of orange blanketing the crowd just before the final whistle as Dutch fans showed up in force.

They will play in their first Olympic final since London 2012 as they bid to end a 24-year gold medal drought.

India and Germany meet in the second semi-final later on Tuesday - a rematch of their Tokyo Games bronze medal clash.

Spain, who lost 5-3 to the Dutch in their Pool A match, will get their first chance to compete for a medal since 2008 in the bronze medal match.

Netherlands defender Jip Janssen opened the scoring with a converted penalty stroke in the 12th minute after goalkeeper Luis Calzado kicked the legs out from under forward Tjep Hoedemakers while going for the ball.