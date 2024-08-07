“We’ve equipped individuals with entrepreneurial skills, we’ve created secure job opportunities and we’ve provided community health and agricultural aid, to sustain families for up to 10 years. We’re proud of this, and our partners are too,” their website says.
NBA Africa donates R920,000 to community organisation
Image: SUPPLIED
As the 20th NBA Basketball Without Borders African four-day camp in Johannesburg concluded, NBA Africa donated R920,000 to the nonprofit organisation Rhiza Babuyile which deals with the support of local community development initiatives in various parts of SA.
Formed in 2005, the Rhiza Babuyile provides skills and enterprise development in the townships of Diepsloot and Orange Farm, in Johannesburg, Thabong in Welkom and Fisantekraal in Cape Town.
They have been able to provide affordable health clinics and skills development programmes in IT, fashion and design, and agriculture and this forms part of their Roots of Return Programmes through regular donations and partnerships.
“We’ve equipped individuals with entrepreneurial skills, we’ve created secure job opportunities and we’ve provided community health and agricultural aid, to sustain families for up to 10 years. We’re proud of this, and our partners are too,” their website says.
“Rhiza Babuyile believes in developing our communities and reintegrating individuals into society.
“We’re built on a ready-to-serve principle, building skilled and sustainable communities on generous spirit and future opportunities.”
In 2022, the NGO opened its first brick-and-mortar clinic in Diepsloot offering primary healthcare services to the poor of the community.
It is this and other projects that caught the eye of NBA Africa according to its CEO Clare Akamanzi to donate through its “NBA Cares” initiative.
The NBA Cares is a global social responsibility programme of the NBA that aims at addressing social issues around the world.
“At NBA, we really care about developing the youth and communities, which is why we are proud of the impactful work that Rizha Babuyile is doing.
“Hence, we donated R920,000 towards a mobile clinic to support the great work that they are doing here,” Akamanzi said.
