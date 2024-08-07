I wanted to quit several times, says Olympics 200m champion Thomas

Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas wanted to walk away from athletics on several occasions, she said on Tuesday after her dominant victory in Paris.

The 27-year-old American, who captured bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games and silver at last year's world championships, secured her first global title after beating 100m champion Julien Alfred and compatriot Brittany Brown to win gold.

“Running track in college, there were many times where I thought I would quit,” Thomas said. “When I went pro, growing pains of joining a professional training group are real, there are a lot of egos, I didn't think that I was going to be cut out for it.

“I told my agents 'I'm out and I'm done'. I wrote am email, I said 'I'm done running professionally, I'm going to go pursue other endeavours with my life'.

Thomas said she initially took up running grudgingly at the encouragement of her mother Jennifer Randall, who saw how fast she was on the soccer field.

Thomas ran for Harvard while completing a degree in neurobiology before earning a Master's in public health from the University of Texas.

She adopted a pug named Rico, saying the dog helped her through trying times when running was not going well.