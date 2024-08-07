AMSC racing drivers head to the Fairest Cape

Four Algoa Motorsport Club racing drivers will be making the trip to Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town to take part in the Zwartkops Raceway-based Regional Extreme Festival that takes place on Friday and Saturday.
The event, which features Mobil V8 Supercars, the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series, DOE Formula Vee single seaters, PABAR VW Challenge, VW Rookie Cup, Ferro Energia 111 GT Sports & Saloons as well as the Cape Laude Classics promises to be a memorable weekend of racing thrills.
The BMW M Performance Parts Race Series is probably the biggest in the country at present and has seen more than 50 entries at their Kyalami and Zwartkops Raceway events this past season so will surely be one of the weekend’s many highlights.
Spearheading the East Cape contingent will be well-known BMW race car builder and racer Dean Ball in his Champion Motors turbocharged BMW E36 330i who should be a force to be reckoned with in the highly competitive class B as he has a wealth of talent and knowledge, having competed at the highest level in dirt-oval racing, single seaters, as well as Polo Cup & modified saloons over many years.
Class-E in the BMW Series is by far the largest class where much of the close wheel-to-wheel racing action takes place and here Stephan Aucamp and Rynhardt Potgieter will both be racing their normally aspirated BMW E36 330i’s among the best drivers in the country.
With a whole bunch of Cape Town wild card drivers in the mix it should be thrill-a-minute racing.
Young Josh Moore will be competing in the penultimate round of the VW Rookie Cup, which sees the winner automatically be given a seat in the VW Motorsport Team to compete in the Astron Energy Polo Cup next season.
Moore, along with four other top karting stars, have been groomed with a syllabus that covers everything from race-craft, physical and mental preparation, fitness, teamwork, data analysis and dealing with the media, as well as many other aspects of a racing career.
The last round of the championship will take place at the Aldo Scribante Raceway on September 14.
The racing action from Killarney can be live-streamed on the Motor Mouth Facebook page.
Upcoming events:
August
9: Dirt Oval racing in East London, regional round 3
17: Alles-op-Wiele Motor Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School; AMSC Regional Round 5 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
30: Dirt Oval Regional Championship at PEOTR
September
14: AMSC Regional Round Six including Ford & Friends at Ado Scribante
20-21: DO4SA Dirt Oval National Championships at Victory Raceway
21: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club
28: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway
29: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive — EP Veteran Car Club
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for more information.
