South Africans in action on Day 11 of the Paris Olympics:
Tuesday August 6
Athletics
Women’s 400m repechage (11.20)
Miranda Coetzee
Men’s 400m semifinals (7.35pm)
Lythe Pillay
Zakithi Nene
Women’s 400m hurdles semifinals (8.07pm)
Zeney Geldenhuys
Rogail Joseph
Canoeing
Men’s K2 500m heats (11.30am)
Hamish Lovemore, Andy Birkett
Women’s K2 500m (12.10pm)
Estie Olivier, Tiffany Koch
Climbing
Women’s boulder & lead
Lauren Mukheibir (10am)
Men’s speed, seeding and elimination
Joshua Bruyns (1pm)
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 6
