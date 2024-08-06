Night of hot action at Victory Raceway

Perfect weather conditions, close racing, many incidents and accidents and a car on fire all led to an action-packed evening of entertainment at Victory Raceway on Saturday during the eighth round of their Club Championship.
The much-anticipated tussle between young George star Malan Walters and Jaco Aylward in the Hot Rod class unfortunately ended in heat two after an oil pipe on Walters’ car came off, spewing oil onto the hot exhaust and ending in a huge fireball from which Walters emerged a little shaken but unhurt.
Bianca Westraadt put on a brilliant display of defensive driving in the 2.1 Modified class, having started the final on the front row of the grid in her VW Golf against a host of more fancied tube-frame cars with their big back wings.
She showed great skill and resilience to cross the line in fifth place overall but ensured that everyone who passed her had to work for their position.
This performance saw Westraadt winning the much sought-after driver-of-the-day award for her gallant efforts.
Jason Brink (EC73) was also a strong contender for the driver-of-the-day award, after holding off a strong challenge in the highly competitive 1660 Modified Saloon Class from SA Champion and championship leader Marthinus Muller, to take line honours in the final.
Pierre van der Berg (SA2) was back to his consistent best in the Heavy Metal class, taking the overall win, which should see him move into the lead of the Club Championship.
The class winners were:
Junior Hot Rods: 1. EC185 Quade de Lange 2. D25 Divan Meyer 3. E175 Tyde Geddes
1600 Saloons: 1. C98 Johan Schoeman 2. C515 Deon Kretzmann 3. EC133 Reghardt Joubert
1660 Modified Saloons: 1. EC73 Jason Brink 2. SA1 Marthinus Muller 3. D272 Henties de Villiers
2.1 Modified Saloons: 1. D27 Henties de Villiers 2. E7 Damon Miles 3. EC85 Malcolm Els
Hot Rods: 1. E28 Jaco Aylward 2. D144 Francois van Hoogen 3. E611 Tiaan Oliphant
Heavy Metals: 1. SA2 Pierre van der Berg 2. C93 Johan Schoeman 3. E45 JJ Tolmie
V8 American Saloons: 1. E97 Juan-Mario Roesstorff 2. SA2 Riaan Jacobs 3. E99 Pieta Victor
HeraldLIVE
Night of hot action at Victory Raceway
George star’s Hot Rod bursts into flames, while Bianca Westraadt’s gallant efforts pay off
Image: PETER HENNING/EC OVAL RACE
Perfect weather conditions, close racing, many incidents and accidents and a car on fire all led to an action-packed evening of entertainment at Victory Raceway on Saturday during the eighth round of their Club Championship.
The much-anticipated tussle between young George star Malan Walters and Jaco Aylward in the Hot Rod class unfortunately ended in heat two after an oil pipe on Walters’ car came off, spewing oil onto the hot exhaust and ending in a huge fireball from which Walters emerged a little shaken but unhurt.
Bianca Westraadt put on a brilliant display of defensive driving in the 2.1 Modified class, having started the final on the front row of the grid in her VW Golf against a host of more fancied tube-frame cars with their big back wings.
She showed great skill and resilience to cross the line in fifth place overall but ensured that everyone who passed her had to work for their position.
This performance saw Westraadt winning the much sought-after driver-of-the-day award for her gallant efforts.
Jason Brink (EC73) was also a strong contender for the driver-of-the-day award, after holding off a strong challenge in the highly competitive 1660 Modified Saloon Class from SA Champion and championship leader Marthinus Muller, to take line honours in the final.
Pierre van der Berg (SA2) was back to his consistent best in the Heavy Metal class, taking the overall win, which should see him move into the lead of the Club Championship.
The class winners were:
Junior Hot Rods: 1. EC185 Quade de Lange 2. D25 Divan Meyer 3. E175 Tyde Geddes
1600 Saloons: 1. C98 Johan Schoeman 2. C515 Deon Kretzmann 3. EC133 Reghardt Joubert
1660 Modified Saloons: 1. EC73 Jason Brink 2. SA1 Marthinus Muller 3. D272 Henties de Villiers
2.1 Modified Saloons: 1. D27 Henties de Villiers 2. E7 Damon Miles 3. EC85 Malcolm Els
Hot Rods: 1. E28 Jaco Aylward 2. D144 Francois van Hoogen 3. E611 Tiaan Oliphant
Heavy Metals: 1. SA2 Pierre van der Berg 2. C93 Johan Schoeman 3. E45 JJ Tolmie
V8 American Saloons: 1. E97 Juan-Mario Roesstorff 2. SA2 Riaan Jacobs 3. E99 Pieta Victor
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Sport
Pages
Rugby