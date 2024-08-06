Nelson Mandela Bay bodybuilders to compete at Mr Universe event
Three receive golden ticket to IBFF Africa competition after qualifying in Cape Town
Three Nelson Mandela Bay bodybuilders will fly the city’s flag at the IBFF Africa Mr Universe Bodybuilding competition at the Midrand Conference Centre in Johannesburg on October 26.
Unathi Sobekwa, 43, Thamsanqa Ncisana, 40, and Siphosethu Konqo, 25, who are part of the Rabbit Gang Fitness Academy, received their golden ticket to compete in the prestigious event after qualifying at the IBFF Cape Classic in Cape Town in July. ..
