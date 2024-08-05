What else is happening on day 10 of the Paris Games?

The Olympic Games are past the halfway point, with the swimming, tennis, archery, fencing and road cycling all drawing to a close on an action-packed Sunday in Paris.

A host of events kick off on Monday, though, including synchronised swimming, track cycling, climbing and wrestling.

Twenty Olympic champions will be crowned in sports with the final medals being awarded in artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, badminton, canoe slalom, shooting, surfing and triathlon.

LAST CHANCE TO CATCH SIMONE BILES IN ACTION

Artistic gymnastics marks its final day with the spotlight on two women's events — the balance beam and floor exercise finals featuring American Simone Biles.

Already the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles will be looking to grab two more golds in what would be a clean sweep for all five of her competitions in Paris.

The men's finals will take place in parallel bars and horizontal bar.

HASSAN OUT ON TRACK FOR WOMEN'S 5,000M

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan defends her Olympic title in the 5,000m final, part of an audacious and gruelling Paris schedule that also includes the 10,000 and the marathon later in the programme.