Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 5

By David Isaacson in Paris - 05 August 2024
Wayde Van Niekerk, seen here in action at the world championships in Budapest last year, swings into action at the Paris Olympics in the 200m on Monday.
Image: Sam Mellish/Getty Images

South Africans in action on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics:

Monday August 5

Men’s discus qualification

Francois Prinsloo (10.10am)

Victor Hogan (11.35am)

Men’s 400m repechage (from 11.20am)

Lythe Pillay

Zakithi Nene 

Women’s 400m heats (from 11.55am)

Miranda Coetzee — 400m heats 

Men’s 200m heats (from 7.55pm)

Wayde van Niekerk

Shaun Maswanganyi

Benjamin Richardson 

Women’s 800m final (9.47pm)

Prudence Sekgodiso 

Climbing

Men’s lead and boulder (10am)

Mel Janse van Rensburg — lead and boulder 

Women’s speed, seeding and elimination (1pm)

Aniya Holder — women’s speed qualifying 

