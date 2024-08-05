Sport

‘I can still get more out of the sport’, says ‘bittersweet’ Akani Simbine

Unlike Tokyo, he turns attention to 4x100m relay with spring in his step

By David Isaacson in Paris - 05 August 2024

Akani Simbine shrugged off his second straight Olympic 100m fourth spot in Paris on Sunday night, saying the result in Tokyo three years ago hurt more.

The result in 2021 left him wanting to quit the sport, but he stuck at it only to fulfil contractual obligations before rediscovering his love for athletics...

