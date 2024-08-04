Sibeko, Mfunzi rule roost in EP cross-country champs
Perfect weather sees winners sailing through tough St Albans course
Simon Sibeko and Ntombesintu Mfunzi were the big winners at the 2024 EP Cross-Country Championship at St Albans Correctional Services on Saturday.
Sibeko and Mfunzi were the first athletes to cross the finish line in the men’s and women’s 10km events of the championships which form part of the NMB Legacy Project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.