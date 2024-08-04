Holder keen to impress in Games debut
Bay speed climber will be aiming high in heats on Monday
Eastern Cape speed climber Aniya Holder will put her skills to the ultimate test when she lines up to make her Olympic debut in the sports climbing event starting on Monday.
The event will feature two disciplines including speed, which Holder will compete in, and the team-orientated boulder and lead discipline...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.