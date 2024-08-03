Four current and former NBA coaches also imparted their knowledge and skills to the young prospects, including Toronto Raptors head coach, Darko Rajaković (Serbia); four-time NBA champion as a player and coach, Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell (US), Orland Magic assistant coach, Jesse Mermuys (US) and former NBA player and Atlanta Hawks assistant coach, Ekpe Udoh (US, ties to Nigeria) and 2004 Olympian and FIBA Players’ Commission Member, Mfon Udoka (US; ties to Nigeria).
Basketball Without Borders tips off in Johannesburg
Image: NBA Africa/NBAE
The 20th Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp tipped off on Saturday with an opening ceremony featuring current and former NBA and WNBA players, coaches and scouts along with 60 enthusiastic high-school-age prospects at the American International School of Johannesburg (AISJ).
The camp returns to SA for the 16th time since its 2003 inaugural edition.
The 30 girls and 30 boys from more than 20 African countries — including five NBA Academy Africa prospects — participated in basketball activities on the first day, including skills stations, scrimmages and basketball games.
Among the current NBA players in attendance was the 2022 NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors Moses Moody (US), the Toronto Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley (US), and Bruno Fernando (Angola), who most recently played with the Atlanta Hawks.
Four current and former NBA coaches also imparted their knowledge and skills to the young prospects, including Toronto Raptors head coach, Darko Rajaković (Serbia); four-time NBA champion as a player and coach, Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell (US), Orland Magic assistant coach, Jesse Mermuys (US) and former NBA player and Atlanta Hawks assistant coach, Ekpe Udoh (US, ties to Nigeria) and 2004 Olympian and FIBA Players’ Commission Member, Mfon Udoka (US; ties to Nigeria).
Also present to tip off the camp were former NBA and WNBA players, including former NBA player and Basketball Africa League Head of League Operations Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje (Cameroon) and two-time WNBA champion Sylvia Fowles (US).
Representing SA in the camp are Lana Schreyer, Reatlegile Taukobong, Ntokoza Thonga, Snquobile Thwala, Tinyiko Makhubela and Ikechukwu Ejike.
After the on-court activities, Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley visited the NBA Store in Sandton, Johannesburg where he signed autographs, took photos and engaged with fans. — NBA Africa
