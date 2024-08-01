Sport

Young Collegians and Zwide United ready to go head-to-head

Fans can expect fireworks at much-anticipated township derby

Premium
01 August 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Self-proclaimed “Father of all derbies” Dan Ngcape says township rugby fans can expect fireworks when the two biggest Zwide rivals go head-to-head on Saturday. 

The much-anticipated derby between Young Collegians and Zwide United will take place at Zwide Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read