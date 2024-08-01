Tatjana Smith adds silver in 200m breaststroke in Paris
South Africa's Tatjana Smith won the silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics 200m breaststroke in the Paris' La Defense Arena pool on Thursday night.
Smith (2min 19.60sec) ended second to Kate Douglass of the US (2:19.24).
The 27-year-old South African won gold in the 100m breaststroke on Tuesday night. Smith also won gold in the 200m breaststroke in Tokyo in 2021.
🇿🇦 #TeamSA's Tatjana Smith finished 2nd 🥈 in the #Swimming Women's 200M Breaststroke Final, Kaylene Corbett finished 7th.
Gqeberha-born Kaylene Corbett came seventh in 2:24.46 in the same race.
Pieter Coetze placed seventh (1:55.60) in the men's 200m backstroke about half an hour before Smith's race.
That race was won by Hubert Kos of Hungary.
Reuters reports Kos took Hungary's first swimming gold of the Paris Olympics. The 2023 world champion came from behind to touch out in 1:54.26, 0.56 ahead of Greek silver medallist Apostolos Christou.
Switzerland's Roman Mityukov took the bronze. Christou led for the first 150m, with Kos then slotting into second at the 150 mark before moving up a gear to power past.
