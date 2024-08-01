Tatjana Smith adds silver in 200m breaststroke in Paris

South Africa's Tatjana Smith won the silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics 200m breaststroke in the Paris' La Defense Arena pool on Thursday night.

Smith (2min 19.60sec) ended second to Kate Douglass of the US (2:19.24).

The 27-year-old South African won gold in the 100m breaststroke on Tuesday night. Smith also won gold in the 200m breaststroke in Tokyo in 2021.