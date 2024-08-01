Dallas Mavericks’ head athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun (US) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer and Cleveland Cavaliers’ head strength and conditioning coach Derek Millender (US) will serve as the camp’s sports performance coach.
NBA players Moody, Quickley to mentor top African prospects in Johannesburg
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday announced 60 of the top high-school-age prospects from across Africa who will participate in the 20th edition of the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp.
The programme will be held at the American International School of Johannesburg (AISJ) from Saturday to Tuesday.
BWB Africa 2024 will host 60 boys and girls from 24 African countries — including five NBA Academy Africa prospects — to learn directly from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside their peers from across the continent.
The campers will be coached by 2016 FIBA AfroBasket U18 champion Bruno Fernando (most recently with the Atlanta Hawks; Angola), 2022 NBA champion Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors; US) and 2016 FIBA U17 World Championships winner Immanuel Quickley (Toronto Raptors; US).
Three-time NBA champion player and Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell (US), Orlando Magic assistant coach Jesse Mermuys (US), Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković (Serbia), former NBA player and Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Ekpe Udoh (US; ties to Nigeria), two-time WNBA champion Sylvia Fowles (US), former WNBA player and current FIBA players’ commission member Mfon Udoka (US; ties to Nigeria) and Portland Trail Blazers assistant video co-ordinator Ikenna Smart (Nigeria) will also serve as coaches.
Raptors’ director of global scouting Patrick Engelbrecht (SA), Utah Jazz vice- president of global scouting Luca Desta (Ethiopia) and WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin (Ghana) will serve as BWB Africa 2024 camp directors.
Dallas Mavericks’ head athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun (US) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer and Cleveland Cavaliers’ head strength and conditioning coach Derek Millender (US) will serve as the camp’s sports performance coach.
The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions.
A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp Most Valuable Player (MVP), the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the BJ Johnson Most Improved Player Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.
The camp will also feature several community outreach initiatives, including a Her Time to Play seminar for the female campers on Sunday, and a community engagement with South African NGO Rhiza Babuyile in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on Monday.
In addition, the coaches will lead a basketball clinic for local coaches at AISJ on Sunday.
BWB Africa 2024 will be supported by Nike, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade.
Forty-one former BWB campers were among the record 125 international players on opening-night rosters for the 2023/2024 NBA season, including 2022/2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), who became the first former BWB camper to be named NBA MVP, and 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012).
In total, 13 former BWB Africa campers have been drafted into the NBA since the first BWB Africa camp in 2003.
Sixty-three former BWB Africa campers have also been featured on Basketball Africa League team rosters over the league’s first four seasons.
BWB has reached more than 4,500 participants from 142 countries and territories since 2001, with 127 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA.
The NBA and FIBA have staged 76 BWB camps in 51 cities across 33 countries on six continents.
The SA players are:
Girls: Lana Schreyer, Reatlegile Taukobong
Boys: Tinyiko Makhubela — NBA Africa
