It was mission accomplished for Sibeko at Madibaz half marathon
Image: Full Stop Communications
It was mission accomplished for Simon Sibeko as he ran a personal best and ticked off Project 63 to win the Madibaz half marathon in Gqeberha at the weekend.
The 29-year-old, from Ikhamva Athletics Club, crossed the line in the Madibaz Stadium at Nelson Mandela University in 1:02:20 to hold off club colleague Melikhaya Frans by 14 seconds.
Defending champion Andile Motwana, from Nedbank, placed third in 1:05:20.
Refeloe Solomons, also running for the Nedbank club, took the women’s title for the second year in a row in 1:23:33.
She finished ahead of clubmate Ntombesintu Mfunzi (1:23:58) and Achilles’ Kaitlyn Wolf (1:26:17).
It was a day to remember for Sibeko as he flashed across the line in a sub-63-minute time.
Beforehand, Ikhamva founder and coach Michael Mbambani had set his charges the challenge of aiming for PBs and completing the 21.1km in under 63 minutes.
In perfect weather, Sibeko, who moved to the Bay from the highveld in 2023, did just that.
He struck out at the 19km mark to eclipse his previous best of 1:02:55.
His delight afterwards was clear for all to see.
“Everything went according to plan.
“It was not too hot and not too cold, and the route was relatively flat so there were not too many big challenges,” he said.
He acknowledged the support received from Frans who, at 34, was well-versed in the art of pacing.
“We did it together because we train together and we work in many ways together.
“With his encouragement, I was able to make the drive for the finish.”
Mbambani was present at the second edition of the Madibaz event to cheer his runners home.
Image: FULL STOP COMMUNICATIONS
“Everything was really just spot on. Simon ran a great PB and I’m super-excited that it all went to plan.”
Shortly before leaving for Paris where he would guide SA’s Olympic marathon team, their mentor said that the objective had always been to push Sibeko towards a PB.
“Just before they got to the 20km mark, Melikhaya told Simon to go for it and he stuck in there behind him.”
Mbabani felt his runners were now on a good trajectory for the Cape Town Marathon in mid-October.
“We wanted to check how our athletes were doing in terms of endurance and speed, and running the PB was the perfect answer to those questions.”
Solomons, who lives in Missionvale, was satisfied with her second victory on the trot after a two-month programme specifically geared towards the title defence.
Even at age 43, her passion for the sport shone through in the post-run interview.
“You know, I just really enjoy getting out there to run and I loved this race because it was great weather and it was not so tough due to the prep work I had put in.
“I had set myself the goal of defending the title, so that was very satisfying,” she said.
The organisers tinkered with the route from the inaugural event and Solomons was all for it.
“I actually love to experience different routes,” she said.
“I never do the helpers’ runs because I love the surprises, which may be unusual, but it works for me.”
Feeling strong, she decided to kick on at the 12km mark.
“I didn’t hold back too much and I don’t regret it because I was able to maintain 3:50 per kilometre until near the end.
Solomons’ next challenge is the Eastern Province cross-country champs on Saturday, when she will run the 4km in preparation for the nationals in Vanderbijlpark in September.
Ikhamva also ruled the roost in the 10km men’s race.
Cwenga Nose crossed the finish line, arms in the air, in 29:03, followed by teammate Lithebe Menzeleleli (29:55) and Nedbank’s Gift Chigomarawa (30:06).
Charlo Athletic Club’s Kayla Nell won the women’s event in 36:30, beating home Nedbank’s Kelly van Vliet (38:56) and Muirite Striders’ Hielde Marais (40:09). — Full Stop Communications
