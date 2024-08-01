Club Championship revs up at Victory Raceway

Another night of exhilarating dirt oval racing is expected in round eight of the Victory Raceway Club Championship on Saturday.
This event is yet another opportunity for out-of-town drivers to get accustomed to the local track conditions before the much-anticipated DO4SA Championships that take place at Victory on September 20 and 21 — and drivers from George, Oudtshoorn and East London clubs have already got their entries in for Saturday’s event.
Classes that will be competing on Saturday at the Gqeberha circuit in Victoria Drive include the American Saloons, 1660 Modifieds Saloons, 1600 Stock Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds, Heavy Metals, Hot Rods as well as Rookies.
Local hero Pieta Victor continues to dominate in the V8 American Saloon class, where he has a healthy 129-point lead over Juan Roesstorff in second, with Ruzanne Jansen a further 77 points adrift in third place.
Keegan Ellard will be wanting to continue his fine run of form in the well-controlled 1600 Saloons, where he holds a relatively healthy lead of 70 points over Daniel Renison, who dominated the early part of the season.
But not to be forsaken is third-placed Deon Kretzmann who has found some consistency of late and is always a threat.
A regular racing visitor coming to compete in Gqeberha is Jacques Snyman from Oudtshoorn Club, who will be joining the 1600s and brings a wealth of experience as a previous runner-up in the World of Motorsport ZA championship in the 2022 season.
In the hotly contested 2.1 Modified class, the battle upfront is between Rimon Landman, who leads by just 20 points from second-placed Damon Miles, with Daniel Renison in a distant third place, 209 points behind Miles.
When it comes to consistency and reliability, Tiaan Oliphant has been the pick of the Hot Rod drivers and thus has a huge 214-point advantage over Nandor Kleyweght in second and Marilie Britz in a close third.
With only a couple of Hot Rod races under his belt, young George visitor Malan Walters has been sensational and should be one of the drivers to give Oliphant a go upfront.
Last weekend, at round five of the regional championship at PE Oval Track Raceway, Walters put in a very mature performance, to finish a close second to legendary racer Piet Scheepers, with the very quick Jaco Aylward taking third.
The heavy metal class championship chase is far from over, with seven drivers still in with a realistic chance of taking the club championship.
Jaco Pitout leads by a mere 33 points from SA2 Pierre van der Berg in second, with Neville Ellard a further 43 points adrift and Andries Olwagen just two points behind Ellard in fourth.
SA 1660 Modified champion Marthinus Muller will be going all out to extend his huge 129-point lead over Pieter le Roux, who has 432 points, and Francois Engelbrecht, with 368, and Chanell van Tonder, on 364 points.
The class has had 23 starters so far this season and continues to provide spectators with non-stop action on every occasion.
Kenzo Barnard seems to have got his teething issues with his new car sorted out and should be a threat no doubt.
The gates to Victory Raceway open to the public at 1pm and there is trackside parking available should you want to watch the racing from the comfort of your vehicle.
August events:
2: V6 Engines display at EP Veteran Car Club
3: Dirt Oval racing at Victory Raceway Club Championship round eight; Crockerts Hope 4x4 Club Jamboree; Karting, Club & Regional Championship at Algoa Kart Club
9: Dirt Oval racing in East London, regional round three
17: Alles-op-Wiele Motor Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School; AMSC Regional Round Five at Aldo Scribante Raceway
30: Dirt Oval Regional Championship at PEOTR
