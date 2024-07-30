Olympics day 3, late wrap: It’s Summer time as McIntosh makes winning look easy

Here are the leading headlines from the late action on Monday's day 3 at the Olympics:

Swimming: It's Summer time as McIntosh makes winning look easy

Canada declared Summer time in the Paris Olympic pool on Monday and the country's 17-year-old sensation Summer McIntosh made it look easy while others celebrated medals won by barely a fingertip.

The world record holder blew away her four-stroke rivals to win the women's 400 metres individual medley (IM) gold and add a second medal to her haul after Sunday's silver in the 400 freestyle.

“It's Summer Time for Canada,” declared one poolside banner at the La Defense Arena and it was no more than a statement of fact.

McIntosh touched the wall a full 5.69 seconds clear of American Katie Grimes, with Emma Weyant taking bronze for the US.

Canada's first gold of the meet was followed in short order by Romania and South Africa's first, with David Popovici winning the men's 200 freestyle and Tatjana Smith the women's 100 breaststroke.

Australia stayed top of the swimming medals table with three golds, to two for the US, after red-headed rocket Mollie O'Callaghan beat defending champion and teammate Ariarne Titmus to the women's 200 metres freestyle title in Olympic record time.

Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey took the bronze after setting a cracking early pace.

World record holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy won the men's 100 backstroke gold, his country's second in the pool in two days, with China's Xu Jiayu taking silver and America's 2016 gold medallist Ryan Murphy taking bronze.

Murphy probably had the biggest smile on the night, however, after his wife held up a sign after the medal ceremony to announce they were having a baby girl.

Popovici success might have tempted him to amend the last word of Julius Caesar's famed boast of “Veni, vidi, vici” (“I came, I saw, I conquered”) but instead he just let the emotion flow.

“I feel amazing, it's great to be here, so many Romanians in the crowd, it's beautiful and it's a dream come true, I don't think words can describe it,” he said.

“It's so simple yet so beautiful, it's great, thank you.”

While the winners celebrated, in their wake rivals experienced agony and ecstasy delivered by the slimmest of margins in a pool that has delivered plenty of thrills but no world records as yet.

Ireland's Mona McSharry shed tears of joy and amazement after an extraordinary battle for the 100 breaststroke bronze ended with her pipping not one but two other swimmers to the wall by 0.01 of a second.

While McSharry could scarcely believe her eyes at her country's first medal, she left Italy's Benedetta Pilato and world record holder and 2016 champion Lilly King tied for fourth.

“This isn’t something that little me, dreaming of just going to the Olympics, really thought was possible,” she told reporters after winning Ireland's first swimming medal since Michelle Smith in 1996.

“I had a bad first 50, my goggles filled up with water a little bit,” she added.

Britain's Matt Richards took silver in the 200 free with a time just 0.02 slower than Popovici — the same margin that teammate Adam Peaty missed out on 100 breaststroke gold by on Sunday.

American Luke Hobson took the bronze.

“I'm over the moon and extremely frustrated all at the same time,” said Richards of his first individual medal after his relay gold in Tokyo.

World record holder Regan Smith of the US was fastest in the women's 100 backstroke semifinals, 0.02 quicker than Australian Kaylee McKeown in what promises to be another epic duel between the two countries.